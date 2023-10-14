Biden stresses civilian protection amid Gaza seige, condemns Hamas

A Palestinian man carries a gas tank among the rubble following an Israeli air strike in the west of Jablaiya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip on October 11, 2023. More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,000 others injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, after Israel started bombing the Palestinian enclave in response to attacks carried out by the Islamist movement Hamas on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. More than 3,000 people, including 1,500 militants from Hamas, have been killed and thousands injured in Gaza and Israel since October 7, according to Israeli military sources and Palestinian officials. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Saturday underscored US support for efforts to protect civilians amid an Israeli siege and bombardment of Gaza, while condemning Hamas and saying the Islamist group does not represent Palestinian aspirations for "self-determination."

Biden's comments during calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza.

More than one million people in the northern part of the crowded enclave have been ordered to flee ahead of the expected assault, an exodus that aid groups said would set off a humanitarian disaster.

Israel has also cut off food, water and electricity supplies to Gaza's 2.4 million people.

"President Biden affirmed his support for all efforts to protect civilians," the White House said in a statement about the phone call with Netanyahu, which did not specifically mention Gaza.

"President Biden discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu US coordination with the United Nations, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, and others in the region to ensure innocent civilians have access to water, food, and medical care," the White House said.

Biden also spoke with Abbas for the first time since hostilities broke out a week ago and "condemned Hamas' brutal attack on Israel."

"Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination," Biden told Abbas, according to a White House statement about the conversation between the two leaders.

Biden in the call also pledged "full support" to the Palestinian Authority in its efforts to bring humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, "particularly in Gaza," the statement said.

A week of deadly Israeli salvos was sparked by a Hamas raid which saw fighters break through the heavily fortified border between the Gaza Strip and Israel and gun down, stab and burn to death more than 1,300 people.

In Gaza, health officials said Israel's response had killed more than 2,200 people. As on the Israeli side, most of them were civilians.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also stressed the protection of civilians in a call with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

"He discussed the importance of adhering to the law of war, including civilian protection obligations, and addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza while Israel continues its operations to restore security," the Pentagon said in a statement about the call.

The United States has sent munitions to Israel and deployed aircraft carrier battle groups to the eastern Mediterranean in a show of support, while warning Israel's other enemies not to enter the conflict.

ABC News reported Saturday that Washington was sending the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group to support the USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships, which were already in the region.

