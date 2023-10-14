Speedy repatriation of OFWs in Israel-Hamas war urged

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on October 7, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE/file

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Saturday called for the swift repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the ongoing armed conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Romualdez said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will need to act swiftly as a significant number of Filipinos expressed desire to return home.

“What we’ve learned from DFA and credible news sources is that more than a hundred OFWs are eager to return to the Philippines,” said Romualdez.

“I am confident in the preparedness of our Armed Forces, with their C-130 aircraft at the ready to transport and bring our OFWs safely back home. But I believe the DFA and DMW have the necessary funds to facilitate the repatriation of our OFWs, enabling them to charter flights for this purpose.”

Ninety-two out of the 131 Filipinos in Gaza have expressed their desire to return to the Philippines, according to the latest information from the DFA.

Additionally, in Israel, at least 22 Filipinos have formally requested repatriation, highlighting the urgent need for action to ensure their safe return.

Romualdez said mercy flights need not land directly in Israel, as alternative locations like Egypt or Jordan could be considered for the safety and convenience of OFWs.

He encouraged OFWs in conflict areas to contact the Philippine Embassy to facilitate their return and avoid any potential risks amid the escalating conflict.

“The safety and welfare of Filipino citizens are paramount, and we are committed to working closely with the DFA, DMW, and other relevant authorities to ensure the swift and secure repatriation of our OFWs from the conflict areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Romualdez pledged to contribute another P500,000 from his personal funds to assist the family of the third Filipino casualty in the conflict.

Earlier, the Speaker—along with Tingog Partylist Rep. Yedda Marie K. had collectively pledged a personal donation of P1 million (P500,000 each) to support the families of the initial two Filipinos who tragically lost their lives during the hostilities.

The armed conflict led to the loss of three Filipino lives. The first two victims include a 42-year-old man from Pampanga, who was apprehended by Hamas militants, and a 33-year-old woman from Pangasinan, who lost her life alongside her employer.

The third victim was a 49-year-old Filipina hailing from Negros Occidental, who was attending a music festival near the Gaza-Israel border when it was targeted by Hamas militants on October 7.