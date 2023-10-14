PhilHealth to members: Use member portal to 'safely access data'

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) manually process their members’ transactions at PhilHealth National Capital Region Central Branch in Quezon City on Tuesday, September 28, following the shutdown of their online system due to a cyberattack last week. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) on Saturday urged its members to use their member portal to "safely access" their data, amid the data breach in the agency.

PhilHealth said they would be able to access the portal through the link: https://memberinquiry.philhealth.gov.ph/member/.

Members can pay contributions, register to accredited Konsulta providers, and get a copy of their Member Data Record (MDR) on the platform. Individuals may also download and print information through this, as long as they have registered their accounts.

First time users must register using their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) and a password. Registration will be confirmed through the members' email address.

PhilHealth said its partner health facilities can also access their Health Care Institution Portal.

"With this development, there is no longer a need for members to present their printed MDRs to be able to avail of the benefits," the statement read.

"While frontline systems are still being restored, unregistered members (those without PIN) should submit a duly accomplished PhilHeath Member Registration Form (PMRF) together with supporting documents to the health facility to avail of the benefits," it added.

The state insurer reminded the public to be wary of clicking false PhilHealth domains, as this should only be at gov.ph and not .com or .net.

"The website connection should start with an https (hypertext transfer protocol secure) tag and with a display padlock connection secure icon on the left side," based on the PhilHealth statement.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It also reminded its members to refrain from those offering to process the PhilHealth ID o MDR for a fee.

"Una, wala pong bayad ang ID at MDR. Ikalawa, wala tayong in-authorize na mag-ahente. Delikado po ito dahil makokompromiso ang inyong personal details," said PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma, Jr.

The development came after the National Privacy Commission launched a "simplified database search portal" designed to help PhilHealth members know if their personal information were affected by the alleged hacking incident.

The portal, called "Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?" is an independent project launched by the NPC using a dataset reportedly released by the Medusa Ransomware Group.

To utilize the portal, users are required to enter their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN), and the portal will verify whether their personal information was part of the leaked data.