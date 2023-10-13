Was your PhilHealth data leaked? Check here

MANILA — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has launched a "simplified database search portal" designed to help Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) members if their personal information were affected by the alleged hacking incident.

The portal, called "Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?" is an independent project launched by the NPC using a dataset reportedly released by the Medusa Ransomware Group.

"The primary aim of this tool is to empower Filipinos, especially senior citizens, to take proactive measures in safeguarding their data and securing themselves against potential risks like identity theft, financial fraud, phishing attacks, extortion, blackmail, medical identity theft, reputational damage, and invasion of privacy," the NPC said in a statement.

To utilize the portal, users are required to enter their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN), and the portal will verify whether their personal information was part of the leaked data.

"It is crucial to note that [the] portal exclusively focuses on this specific incident and does not encompass data breaches from other sources or incidents. A negative result from this search should not be misconstrued as an assurance of data security in other areas," the NPC explained.

As of October 13, 2023, the initial batch of data available on the portal pertains to individuals aged 60 years and above, containing an estimated 1 million records out of 8.5 million senior citizens.

The Medusa Ransomware Group posted the 734 GB of extracted data online on October 5.

To access the "Na-leak ba ang PhilHealth Data ko?" database search tool, visit: https://philhealthleak.privacy.gov.ph/