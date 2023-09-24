How to access benefits while PhilHealth's system is down

PhilHealth office along Mother Ignacia Street in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has laid out temporary procedures for members to file benefits and submit contributions while it tries to resolve a cyberattack on its system.



PhilHealth in a statement late Saturday emphasized that its members and their dependents may still access health benefits as long as they submit a photocopy of their PhilHealth Identification Card, Member Data Record or other supporting documents.

The state insurer advised accredited healthcare facilities to continue deducting PhilHealth benefits and to arrange temporary discharge setup with patients until its system is restored.

PhilHealth said the soonest that it hopes to be back online is Monday, September 25.

Meanwhile, self-earning individuals and professionals are directed to pay their premium contributions directly to PhilHealth's accredited collecting agents with over-the-counter payments.

"Employers may submit their reports once the Electronic Premium Remittance System (EPRS) has been restored," it said.

"PhilHealth continues its operations and processes transactions that can be done manually while configurations are ongoing."

'NO LEAK'

PhilHealth also allayed fears of compromised data, saying the attack — believed to be through a Medusa ransomware — "is under control and that no personal information and medical information has been compromised or leaked."

It added that it has coordinated with the Department of Information and Communication Technology, the National Privacy Commission, and the cybercrime units of the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police to conduct forensic investigation and assessment.

According to PhilHealth, it immediately disabled the system access to its website and portal after the detection of the attack early Friday, September 22, as part of information security measures.

Further inquiries may be coursed through the PhilHealth Callback Channel at 0917-8987442, the PhilHealth Official Facebook Page @PhilHealthOfficial, or at any PhilHealth Regional and Local Health Insurance Offices, it said.