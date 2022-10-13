De Lima asks Marcos Jr. to undo 'wrongs' inflicted on her by Duterte

MANILA - Detained former Sen. Leila de Lima on Thursday asked President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to "order" the Department of Justice (DOJ) to "stop blocking the testimony" of a recanting witness in her ongoing drug-related trial.

"Mr. President, I will not and will never ask you to interfere with the courts. This is my earnest and most respectful plea to you, your Excellency: Order DOJ to stop blocking the testimony of the recanting prosecution witness Rafael Ragos and for them to stop presenting obviously perjured witnesses like Herbert Colangco," De Lima said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, Ragos, a former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge, recanted his allegations implicating De Lima in the illegal drugs trade.

Ragos accused former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II of coercing him into testifying against De Lima. Aguirre denied the coercion claim.

De Lima, 63, a staunch critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on drug charges on February 24, 2017, after a long drawn-out public feud where the former leader accused her of immorality and collecting money from drug sources and vowed to destroy her.

The former senator, who lost a reelection bid in May, has always maintained her innocence, rejecting the cases against her as fabricated and a product of political persecution.

According to De Lima, Marcos is in the position to undo the "wrongs" inflicted on her by Duterte.

"You can reverse the grievous wrongs inflicted on me by your predecessor. Please, Mr. President. Salamat po," De Lima said.

"I have faith in our justice system but I pray that the DOJ panel will be instruments of truth and justice this time around," she added.

De Lima is a former Justice Secretary and chair of the Commission on Human Rights.

On Tuesday, the Palace said Marcos "cannot and will not intervene" with the possible request of De Lima for home furlough after a fellow detainee briefly took her hostage at the national police headquarters last Sunday.

Calls for the release of the former senator were made anew following the hostage-taking incident.

