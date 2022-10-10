De Lima’s team preparing motion for medical furlough, mulling house arrest

MANILA — A day after being held hostage, detained former Senator Leila de Lima on Monday attended a hearing in one of her drug cases before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, only for the hearing to be cut short due to COVID-19 concerns.

The prosecution moved for re-setting of what was supposed to be the cross-examination of robbery convict and prosecution witness Herbert Colanggo, citing the COVID-19 infection of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Abalos was among the first to visit De Lima shortly after the hostage-taking incident on Sunday.

But he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“[In] as much as our witness is ready, Prosecutor Cañete is ready, but the problem is that there is a protocol to follow. That’s why we moved for the suspension of the proceedings on health consideration,” Senior Deputy Assistant City Prosecutor Rudy Ricamora, Jr. told the media shortly after the hearing.

“Ang problema nga dyan, baka mamaya mag-order pa ng lockdown itong Muntinlupa court,” he warned.

(The problem there is that the Muntinlupa court might order a lockdown.)

Ricamora’s fellow-prosecutor, Deputy City Prosecutor Darwin Cañete explained they could not risk exposing Colanggo to any infection, which he might bring back to the detention center.

“So kung pinaupo namin yan (So if we asked him to testify), we cannot run the risk of our witness Herbert Colanggo, bringing back with him any kind of infection to the detention center. We’re not saying Senator De Lima is infected but we are taking precautions,” he said.

De Lima’s lawyers challenged the prosecution’s move as a tactic to further delay the proceedings.

The trial for the drug case involving former Bureau of Corrections officials and former aides of De Lima has lasted for more than 5 years but is still at the bail petition stage.

They also pointed out the Philippine National Police allowed De Lima to leave the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City for Muntinlupa to attend the hearing, despite exposure to Abalos but Judge Romeo Buenaventura ruled in the prosecution’s favor.

“Sinabi ng kasamahan nating abugado na we find the motion to be dilatory. Kaya lang si Judge na mismo ang nagsabi na for the protection of everyone, di na rin niya pinatuloy,” De Lima’s lawyer, Boni Tacardon said.

It is not clear if it was brought up in the hearing that current COVID protocols do not require a quarantine period for asymptomatic fully-vaccinated individuals who came into close contact with a COVID-positive person.

The hearing is reset instead to October 24 and November 7 where the defense hopes to finish cross-examining Colanggo.

The prosecution is expected to present 1 more witness before it rests its case and the court can rule on whether or not to grant De Lima’s bail plea.

While the conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading is “not bailable,” the rules give the judge discretion to allow the accused to post bail if it finds that the evidence of guilt is not strong.

MEDICAL FURLOUGH

De Lima, who attended Monday’s hearing with more than a dozen police personnel guarding her, is in good condition, according to Tacardon.

JUST IN: Former Sen. Leila de Lima leaves Muntinlupa RTC after her bail hearing was reset. Prosecution moved to reset hearing after finding out that DILG Sec Benhur Abalos, who had close contact with De Lima, tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/hDK2sdByCF — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) October 10, 2022

“Ang talagang kino-complain niya sa amin, may numbing pain pa rin daw sa dibdib bunga ng pagkakadiin ng pointed object sa kanya…May hematoma,” he said.

(She’s complaining of a numbing pain on her chest because of the impact of the pointed object pressed against her…There’s hematoma.)

“All possible medical procedures will be undertaken para totally ma-clear siya (so she can totally be cleared),” he said.

De Lima will stay at the PNP General Hospital in the next five days, Tacardon said.

In the meantime, her legal team intends to file a motion for medical furlough to have her examined in another hospital by doctors of her own choice.

De Lima might also undergo psychological counselling because of the trauma she suffered in the hands of a fellow inmate.

“Kami na rin nagsuggest ng psychological counselling dahil na rin sa kanyang sinabi na she underwent a traumatic near-death experience,” Tacardon shared.

(We suggested she undergo psychological counselling because she said she underwent a traumatic near-death experience.)

In her sworn statement, De Lima said that aside from pointing an ice pick or a screwdriver on her chest, the hostage-taker tied her hands and feet and blindfolder her.

The hostage-taker, identified as Feliciano Sulayao, Jr., allegedly a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, supposedly threatened to kill De Lima several times, saying, he might as well kill the former lawmakers since he and his two companions would die anyway.

“I have already endured more than five years of unjust detention inside the PNP Custodial Center. It was therefore farthest from my mind that on top of this ordeal, I also had to survive the knife of a fellow detainee (reportedly an Islamic extremist) who took me hostage in a desperate attempt to make known their grievances to the public,” De Lima said in a statement Sunday.

HOUSE ARREST

Because of the threat to De Lima’s security, her legal team is also studying the possibility of filing a motion for extended home furlough or house arrest.

It was Senator Imee Marcos who first divulged that there was supposedly an offer from the Department of Justice and the PNP for De Lima to go on an extended home furlough as early as July.

But both the prosecution and the defense denied having any knowledge of the supposed offer.

“We have no information or knowledge about any offer. It’s possible there is pero somebody may have made but as far as we, members of the panel are concerned, wala kaming information,” deputy city prosecutor Cañete said.

Asked however if the prosecution panel will oppose any motion for furlough that might be filed by the De Lima team, he said: “We’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, for his part, said the DOJ is open to discuss De Lima’s furlough “in open court,” which means a motion should first be filed in court.

De Lima, on Sunday, declined an offer from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. that she be transferred to a different facility.

But Tacardon said the former senator is still waiting for a recommendation from her legal team if the extended home furlough or house arrest would be good for her.

In an interview with ANC Headstart Monday, Tacardon stressed De Lima does not want to curry favor nor seek special treatment.

CALLS FOR DE LIMA’S RELEASE

De Lima’s hostage ordeal has revived calls for her release.

The latest to add its voice calling for the release of De Lima is rights group Amnesty International, which considers her a “prisoner of conscience.”

“We reiterate that the charges against Leila are fabricated, and all evidence against her is manufactured. She should not have been detained in the first place,” AI Philippines section director Butch Olano said.

“Her immediate release is the least that the Marcos administration could do to rectify her situation. Anything less – including President Marcos’ offer to transfer her to a different detention facility – is a perpetuation of this grave injustice against her,” he added.

De Lima is facing two drug charges before the Muntinlupa RTC.

She has maintained all are a result of political persecution because she initiated a probe into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.