Senator Leila De Lima leaves the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court in Muntinlupa City on June 13, 2022 after appearing for her hearing. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Court of Appeals (CA) has denied the bid of former senator Leila de Lima to also prosecute several witnesses against her in the drug cases she is facing.

In a resolution dated July 20, 2022, the Court of Appeals Former Fifteenth Division denied De Lima’s motion for reconsideration of the October 2021 consolidated decision upholding the public prosecutor’s discretion on whom to prosecute.

“[T]he prosecution of crimes pertains to the Executive Branch of Government whose principal duty is to see to it that our laws are faithfully executed. Courts are not empowered to substitute their own judgment for that of the executive branch,” CA Associate Justice Victoria Isabel Paredes wrote in the 6-page resolution.

De Lima, since 2017, has been insisting that if the charge against her is conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading, then those who claim to have conspired with her should also be prosecuted.

These, according to her, include former Bureau Corrections OIC Rafael Ragos and 13 convicted witnesses.

Ragos was initially charged along with De Lima in 1 of her 2 pending drug cases. But he was dropped from the case so he could testify.

Ragos retracted his allegations this April and accused former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II of coercing him into testifying against De Lima. Aguirre denied the coercion claim.

De Lima had also sought to charge, as co-accused, and disqualify from testifying 13 convicted witnesses, claiming that persons convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude cannot be considered state witnesses who are exempt from prosecution.

They include Herbert Colanggo, Engelberto Durano, Vicente Sy, Jojo Baligad, and Wu Tuan Yuan a.k.a. “Peter Co,” Noel Martinez, Reynante Diaz, Jamie Patcho, German Agojo, Hans Antonio Tan, Joel Capones, Rodolfo Magleo, and Froilan Trestiza.

The DOJ claimed the convicts were only ordinary witnesses, not state witnesses, but did not charge them as accused.

The CA stood by its October 2021 consolidated decision, reiterating that "the right to prosecute vests the public prosecutors with a wide range of discretion – the discretion of what and whom to charge," which depends on factors best appreciated by public prosecutors.

In the case of Ragos, the appellate court said the prosecution had every right to exclude him from prosecution by amending the information even without court permission as long as it is done before arraignment. The CA concluded that the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court did not commit grave abuse of discretion in denying De Lima's bid to include Ragos in the drug case.

The Muntinlupa RTC's refusal to include convicted witnesses in the drug charge, the CA said, also did not violate De Lima's right to equal protection because a substantial distinction exists between her and the convicts.

“[T]here was a finding of probable cause against petitioner but not against Colanggo et al. causing the dismissal of the complaint against the latter. On the other hand, several complaints had been filed against petitioner but none were filed against Martinez et al,” CA said.

“As substantial distinctions existed between petitioner and Colanggo et al. and Martinez et al., petitioner, who was indicted, cannot invoke the equal protection clause as a ground to include such parties in the Information in Criminal Case No. 17-167,” it added.

De Lima has yet to comment on the CA ruling.

LAWYER FEARS MORE RETRACTIONS

Meanwhile, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, national chairman of Citizens Crime Watch, expressed concerns over possible retractions of witnesses against De Lima if they are returned to the New Bilibid Prison.

“Mark my words kapag may nag-recant dito, tinakot 'yan, pinilit, sinuhulan, or whatever. So maghintay tayo ng further recantations because these witnesses are now susceptible…to pressure, influence, bribery, etc takutin yung kanilang mga pamilya,” he said Tuesday during a Pandesal Forum.

(If somebody recants, they were intimidated, forced, bribed. So let us wait for further recantation because these witnesses are now susceptible…to pressure, influence, bribery, etc, threats against their families.)

Topacio however did not elaborate on the basis for his claim.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 ordered the transfer of convicted witnesses from Bilibid to Camp Aguinaldo supposedly for their “protection.”

But De Lima had slammed the move as a concession in exchange for testifying against her.

"Convicted felons were granted immunity. Some of them transferred to military camps, presumably with more comfortable quarters than hell-hole Bilibid” De Lima said in a statement in December 2019.

"God knows what other concessions were promised them in exchange for perjured testimonies. Pardon perhaps or other forms of executive clemency for their early release, and non-freezing or non-sequestration of their assets?"

De LIma also questioned the reinstatement of former National Bureau of Investigation officials, including Ragos, after they agreed to testify against her.



Topacio meanwhile further accused a high-ranking BuCor official of being behind the alleged move to return the convicted witnesses to Bilibid.

ABS-CBN News is still trying to get the comments of BuCor and De Lima on Topacio’s allegations.

