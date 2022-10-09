Former Sen. Leila De Lima undergoes medical check up after she was briefly held hostage at the PNP Custodial Center by a fellow detainee who attempted to escape with two others in the morning of Oct. 9, 2022, police said. Contributed photo

MANILA - Calls for the release of former Sen. Leila de Lima were made anew on Sunday morning after she was briefly held hostage by a fellow detainee at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

"#FreeLeilaNow" became trending on Twitter as thousands of accounts shared the news about Sunday morning's violent incident at the PNP Custodial Center following an attempted escape of three detainees, one of whom reportedly took de Lima as hostage.

"De Lima has been held hostage by the Philippine government the past five years for her views and human rights advocacy. She should be released from police detention immediately," Human Rights Watch Philippines said in a tweet.

RJ Naguit of Akbayan said that "with these threats, it becomes more apparent that @AttyLeiladeLima and all those detained without formal charges must be released the soonest possible time."

De Lima's lawyer, Bonifacio Tacardon, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that their camp hopes that the ex-lawmaker's petition for bail at the court will be granted.

"Bukas, patuloy naman yung kaniyang hearing. Sana lang, maresolba na yung aming application for bail para makalaya na muna siya kahit pansamantala habang dinidinig ang kaniyang mga kaso," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he will speak with De Lima "to check on her condition and to ask if she wishes to be transferred to another detention center."

De Lima, 63, a staunch critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on drug charges on February 24, 2017, after a long drawn-out public feud where the former president accused her of immorality and collecting money from drug sources and vowed to destroy her.

The former senator, who lost a senatorial reelection bid in May, has always maintained her innocence, rejecting the cases against her as fabricated and a product of political persecution.

De Lima, as former head of the Commission on Human Rights, initiated an inquiry into the Davao Death Squad and, as former senator and head of the Senate Justice committee, launched a probe on the bloody drug war — in both instances butting heads with Duterte.

Both topics are also the subject of an International Criminal Court probe.