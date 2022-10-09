3 Crame detainees killed in foiled escape plan; De Lima briefly held hostage

MANILA - Three detainees at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City were killed Sunday morning after policemen foiled their plan to escape and one of them briefly holding hostage former Sen. Leila De Lima, police said.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo de Lima is unhurt and safe after one of her fellow detainees was neutralized by responding operatives. She was taken to the PNP Health Service for medical check-up.

In a statement, the PNP said Azurin already ordered for an investigation on the attempted escape of Arnel Cabintoy, Idang Susukan and Feliciano Sulayao Jr. from the PNP Custodial Center.

Aside from Sulayao briefly holding de Lima hostage, the suspects also stabbed one police officer, who has since been brought to the hospital.

"Nag-warning yung isang pulis natin... Nung hindi masawata yung tatlo, binaril niya yung dalawa. Yung isa ay tumakbo dun sa selda ni Sen. de Lima at hinostage si Sen. de Lima," Azurin said in the TeleRadyo interview.

"And then, nagresponde nang mabilis yung ating kapulisan. They were able to secure, and safe naman po na naano si Sen. de Lima. So namatay yung tatlong preso na nagtangkang tumakas," he added.

The PNP statement said it was members of the Special Action Forces that responded to the incident and negotiated with Sulayao.

"Tension inside the detention facility has been defused and the situation has returned to normal while investigation is ongoing to review the security protocols inside the PNP Custodial," the PNP said.

