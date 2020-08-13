Misuari surrendered wanted Abu Sayyaf leader in Davao, PNP chief says

Abu Sayyaf Group leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan. Davao City Police Office handout photo

DAVAO CITY (UPDATED)- Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari surrendered wanted Abu Sayyaf Group leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan to authorities in Davao City, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said Thursday night.

Gamboa, in a statement, said Susukan was turned over to authorities at Misuari's residence at Yñigue Subdivision in Brgy. Maa, Davao City.

The terror group leader earlier went to Davao City to seek medical attention. This prompted the police to negotiate the surrender with Misuari, Gamboa said.

“The PNP immediately advised (Davao) Mayor Inday Sara Duterte who assured us of her full cooperation and assistance, to ensure the peaceful handover and orderly transfer of custody to proper authorities."

Susukan has 34 outstanding arrest warrants for murder, kidnapping, serious illegal detention, and frustrated murder.

Authorities said he will undergo a medical check-up before being turned over to the Armed Forced of the Philippines in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Malaysian media earlier reported Susukan was seen in the southern Philippine city with Misuari, supposedly for fitting of a prosthetic arm.

It added that Susukan "surrendered" to Misuari sometime in April and that Misuari is expected to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte soon.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana earlier voiced his concerns about Susukan's movement in Davao City, since he was involved in several crimes including beheading of victims.

"I am awaiting the official report," said Lorenzana, who admitted that the military was unaware why Susukan and Misuari are in Davao, especially since the Abu Sayyaf leader is wanted by the military.

Maj. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Zamboanga City-based Western Mindanao Command, said Susukan remains an enemy of the military as it doesn't recognize his surrender to Misuari.

"He did not surrender to us. Misuari is not the government...As far as WesMinCom is concerned, he is still an enemy," Encinas said. - with a report from Berchan Angchay, ABS-CBN News