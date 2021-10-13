Noli de Castro withdraws senatorial candidacy

Veteran newsman Noli de Castro announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing his senatorial bid, less than a week after announcing his candidacy.

In a statement, De Castro thanked Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and the Aksyon Demokratiko party for accepting him to the party but added that he will better serve the people if he will continue his career as a newsman.

"Isinumite ko ang aking kandidatura sa Comelec noong Biyernes. Ngunit nagkaroon ng pagbabago ang aking plano," he said in a statement.

"Kasabay ng pagdarasal sa Poong Nazareno, napag-isip-isip kong mas makatutulong ako sa pagbibigay ng boses sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng pamamahayag."

De Castro topped the senatorial election in 2001 but did not finish his 6-year term after winning the vice-presidency 3 years later.

De Castro, more popularly known as "Kabayan," returned to broadcasting in 2010 at the end of his term as vice-president.

He anchored ABS-CBN's prime time newscast "TV Patrol" and hosted a radio morning program on TeleRadyo.

Before entering politics, the veteran journalist, whose full name is Manuel Leuterio de Castro, Jr., started his broadcasting career as a field reporter in RPN in 1976.

He transferred to ABS-CBN in 1986 as segment host of "Good Morning, Philippines."

He then anchored various television and radio shows for the network, including the popular "Magandang Gabi, Bayan".

De Castro was born in Pola, Oriental Mindoro. He earned a degree in banking and finance from the University of the East.