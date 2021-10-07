Noli de Castro exits ABS-CBN, sets sights on Senate return

A photo of Noli de Castro taken on September 30, 2021. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Kapamilya news anchor Noli de Castro on Thursday said farewell on TeleRadyo as he sets his sights on a political comeback in the 2022 elections. "Ito ang huling araw ko sa Teleradyo," he said in his morning program "Kabayan."

De Castro, who served as vice president in 2004, is returning to politics after an 11-year break.

He is set to run for senator under Aksyon Demokratiko party of Mayor Franciso Isko Moreno Domagoso, who is running for president in next year’s elections.

This is De Castro's second time to run for senator. He topped the 2001 senatorial election, garnering over 16 million votes, but did not finish his 6-year term after winning the vice-presidency 3 years later.

As a senator, he authored 252 bills and resolutions, including the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2002, Balikbayan Law of 2002, Quarantine Act and Newborn Screening Test Act of 2001.

Three years later, he took on the mantle of the vice president under the term of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo after winning the 2004 elections.

Watch more on iWantTFC

De Castro, more popularly known as "Kabayan," returned to broadcasting in 2010 after his term ended.

He anchored ABS-CBN's prime time newscast "TV Patrol" and hosted a radio morning program on Teleradyo.

Before entering politics, the veteran journalist, whose full name is Manuel Leuterio de Castro, Jr., started his broadcasting career as a field reporter in RPN in 1976.

He transferred to ABS-CBN in 1986 as a segment host of "Good Morning, Philippines."

He then anchored various television and radio shows for the network, including the popular "Magandang Gabi, Bayan".

De Castro was born in Pola, Oriental Mindoro. He earned a degree in banking and finance from the University of the East.

