Velasco election as Speaker illegal, just for show: Cayetano ally

MANILA - The election of presumptive Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was only "for show" and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will not deliver a speech at 10 a.m. Tuesday to yield his post to the former, the latter's ally said.

Velasco, who is supposed to lead the chamber for 21 months under a term-sharing deal, was voted into his position by 186 lawmakers at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City on Monday.

The Speakership issue will be settled at the House plenary, Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said as the chamber is set to open session at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"I challenged them where’s this 186, please show us. If there’s really 186, let’s put it on record sa plenary and let’s vote on it as opposed to they had a rump session and this is illegal," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Definitely Speaker Alan is the current speaker, the majority leader is still majority leader (Martin) Romualdez. The House is still located in Batasan, not Celebrity Sports Complex. These are facts. Whatever they did, they still have to go to the plenary."

Villafuerte cited the 2018 House coup in which then-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo replaced then-Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez before President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address.

"In this case, whatever they did yesterday at Celebrity Sports Plaza is just for show for media, for black propaganda," he said.

"They’re justifying the wrong action. In the whole world, we’re becoming a laughingstock, lawmakers (are) starting to become lawbreakers."