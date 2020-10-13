Velasco needs to be elected Speaker inside plenary hall, during session: analyst

MANILA - Presumptive House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco will need to be elected within the chamber's session hall Tuesday in order to assume his post, a constitutional law expert said.

The lunchtime House coup on Monday that installed Velasco as Speaker faces 2 legal questions: the chamber was not in session and it was not conducted within the plenary hall, according to lawyer Enrique dela Cruz, a member of the UST Faculty of Civil Law.

"Siguro para malegitimize siya ay kailangan muli siyang ihalal ngayon sa loob ng session hall," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In order to legitimize him they need to elect him again inside the session hall.)

"A majority cannot violate the Constitution. Ang panuntunan pa rin natin ang Saligang Batas. Tama kapag may majority mapapalitan ang Speaker pero kailangan idaan pa rin sa tamang proseso."

(The Constitution is still our standard. It's correct that a majority can elect the Speaker but it should still follow the right process.)

Velasco was voted into his position by 186 lawmakers at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies rejected Velasco's election, calling it "fake."