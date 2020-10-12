Lawmakers vote to install Velasco as House Speaker

The tussle for the House Speakership continues as Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco is elected to the post during a session outside the Batasang Pambansa. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco was "elected" House Speaker Monday after some 186 lawmakers declared the position vacant, ousting Taguig Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano.

The lawmakers gathered at the Celebrity Sports Plaza in Quezon City with a version of the House mace, the symbol of the authority of the chamber which should be present during sessions.

Velasco assumed the position a day before Congress convened for a special session to resume budget deliberations.

Velasco already took his oath as Speaker of the House.

The lawmakers at the venue also elected new House officials with Mao Aplasca as the Sergeant-at-arms and Jocelia Bighani Sibin as Secretary-General.

Cayetano, in a press briefing during the supposed session outside Batasan Pambansa, told the 186 congressmen to give him "a fighting chance to pass this budget."

"Don’t throw the Constitution away, don’t throw it into the waste basket…vision po yan ng Pilipino (it's the vision of the Filipino). We took an oath, whether the oath favors me or not I will still follow Congress," he said.

"I will not allow you to burn this House down… marami na akong Goliath na kinalaban (I have fought many Goliaths). You’re in for one hell of a fight."

House Sergeant at Arms Ramon Apolinario earlier said the official mace of the chamber was in his custody.

"That is not the official mace," he said of the mace at the plaza.

The congressmen's headquarters at the Batasan Pambansa is closed as it wasn't fumigated because there was no session scheduled Monday, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said hours before the gathering.

"The Plenary is closed because there is no session today. Power is turned off because there is no session. Same with internet which is open to other offices that are open," he said.

The move to oust Cayetano came after President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban and its regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, headed by his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, called on lawmakers to honor the term-sharing agreement between Velasco and Cayetano.

Velasco and Duterte-Carpio had met last Friday, with the latter saying the lawmaker sought her help on the Speakership vote.

In 2018, Duterte-Carpio was widely credited for the ouster of then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and his replacement by former President and then Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.