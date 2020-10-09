Duterte certifies 2021 budget as urgent as House speakership feud rages

President Rodrigo Duterte gives public address on the budget impasse at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila, Oct. 8, 2020. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking the speedy passage of the 2021 national budget, Malacañang said Friday, as lawmakers tussled for the top post of the House of Representatives.

Duterte, in a proclamation, certified the ₱4.5-trillion proposed national budget as urgent, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

Bills certified as urgent are exempt from a rule requiring lawmakers to study the measure for at least 3 days before voting on it.

Duterte, in the same proclamation, called for a special Congress session from Oct. 13 to 16 "to resume the congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid any further delays on its prompt passage," Roque said in a statement.

The President's move comes a day after he told lawmakers: “Huwag naman sana ninyong sobrahan ang laro sa Congress na iyong budget mismo ang nailagay sa alanganin. I am just appealing to you.”

(Don't be excessive in your play there in Congress that the budget is put in jeopardy.)

“Either you resolve the issue sa impasse n’yo d’yan and pass the budget legally, constitutionally. ‘Pag hindi n’yo ginawa, ako ang gagawa para sa inyo,” Duterte said in a taped public address.

(If you do not do that, I will do that for you.)

Worries over the possible delayed approval of the 2021 budget surfaced after House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano abruptly suspended session on Tuesday.

He moved to pass the national budget on second reading, terminating crucial deliberations on the spending bill days before he was supposed to hand over House leadership to Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

The two lawmakers had agreed on a term-sharing deal brokered by the President, in which Cayetano was supposed to serve until this month, followed by Velasco for 21 months.

The delayed passage of the 2021 budget may lead to a reenacted 2020 spending plan, which has no provisions to address the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

