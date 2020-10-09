'Nadenggoy tayong dalawa': Velasco says Duterte felt fooled by Cayetano move to stay

MANILA - Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said Friday President Rodrigo Duterte told him they were both "fooled" when Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano made moves to stay at his post despite a term-sharing deal with Velasco.

Cayetano took the plenary floor last Wednesday after an initial meeting with Duterte about the term-sharing deal with Velasco.

The current House leader offered to step down, but his colleagues rejected this move in a nominal vote.

Velasco met with Duterte privately the following Monday, and the President was visibly enraged, said the lawmaker.

"Kitang kita ko 'yung galit ng Pangulo. Sabi sa akin ni Pangulo, ‘Lord, hindi lang ikaw ang napahiya dito, tayong dalawa.’ Actually, the President used the word ‘Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa," he told ANC's Headstart.

Velasco said in the Sept. 29 meeting at Malacañang, Duterte asked Cayetano to resign on Oct. 14 and they shook on it.

"Sabi niya kay Speaker Cayetano, ‘Alan, ok na. Oct. 14, you will resign. You will announce that on Oct. 14 you are resigning because you abide by the gentleman’s agreement.’ After that, nag-shake sila ng hands," he said.