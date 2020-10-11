Duterte, PDP-Laban urge solons to uphold Speaker term-sharing deal

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, meets with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Friday. Contributed photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte and the leadership of PDP-Laban urge lawmakers to honor the term-sharing agreement between House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, the dominant political party of which the chief executive is a member said Sunday.

The statement comes after Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, on Friday met with Velasco, a member also PDP-Laban.

Under the “gentleman's agreement” that Duterte brokered last year, Cayetano was to hand over the reins of the House of Representatives to Velasco after 15 months, which counts to October this year. Velasco, then, will serve for the remaining 21 months of the 18th Congress.

"For the PDP-Laban, the Party's stand remains unchanged for 15 months and can be summarized in 3 words: HONOR THE AGREEMENT," the political party said.

Duterte-Carpio has endorsed Velasco as the next Speaker "anytime this week but without interruption on the budget deliberation," his ally Oriental Mindoro 1st District Rep. Salvador "Doy" Leachon said in a statement.

"Besides, she believes that parties to the term-sharing agreement must be gentleman enough to comply," Leachon said.

"Non-adherence to agreement is a defiance to (her) father, as I perceive any daughter would feel, and we can’t deny it because there can be no interpretation other than that," he added.

"It just fortifies the earlier statement of the brother of Mayor Sara, Cong. Pulong (Paolo) Duterte, that Cong. Velasco has a right to assert his claim to the Speakership based on the gentleman’s agreement."

Cayetano sought to stay at the helm of the House of Representatives despite claims he is supposed to give way to Velasco on Oct. 14, saying he has the numbers in the chamber.

He offered to resign last Sept. 30, but majority of lawmakers voted to reject it.

On Oct. 6, Cayetano terminated the debates on the proposed P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget after it was passed on 2nd reading, and suspended the sessions of the House until Nov. 16.

The move elicited worries about the passage of the budget, a significant portion of which is for the government's response to the health and economic crises.

In 2018, Duterte-Carpio was widely credited for the ouster of then Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and his replacement by former President and then Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The leadership change affected the enactment of the 2019 budget which was delayed by 4 months over lawmakers' wrangling.

The President last week certified the proposed 2021 national budget bill as urgent as he appealed to lawmakers to refrain from any political "play" that would imperil its approval as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.