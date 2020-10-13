Cayetano allies Yap, Villafuerte can keep posts - Velasco camp

MANILA - Two allies of incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano can keep their positions when Rep. Lord Allan Velasco assumes the House leader role, an ally said Tuesday.

Pampanga Rep. Rimpy Bondoc said he does not see why ACT-CIS Rep. Eric Yap cannot stay as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

"Personally, I don’t see why not. I’ve known him for years, since he was in high school. He’s a very good legislator as well, very savvy. I don’t see why we won’t be working with him as appro head," he told ANC's Headstart.

Bondoc hopes Deputy Speaker LRay Villafuerte will work with their camp, too.

"I hope so. I hope he joins us. I hope he keeps his post. Cong. LRay is a friend and a very competent public servant," he said.

"He has done a lot for the leadership that he follows. We admire that—the loyalty and the energy. If we all put that into our work instead of politics, the world would be a better place," he added.

On Monday, 186 lawmakers voted to install Velasco as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Bondoc acted as deputy majority leader in the proceedings which was held at the Celebrity Sports Plaza.

House session resumes on Tuesday in accordance with the special session called by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Asked if Velasco and members of his core group will be attending the session, Bondoc said "We will be holding session."