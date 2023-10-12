Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Thursday said it found leads on a local hacker who could be behind a recent data breach at the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The breach was "not as sophisticated" as the Medusa ransomware attack that infected the systems of state insurer PhilHealth in late September, said DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy.

"Hindi siya parang international crime syndicate that has very advance ways of extracting date… It seems like a local hacker [targeted PSA] and we already have some leads," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Because they are less sophisticated, they are also leaving digital footprints… This one kasi I think ang motivation n’ya mas pride. Pinagmamalaki niya, sinasabi niya, ‘May data leak dito, download n’yo yung file, libre,’" added the official.

The PSA earlier said the breach did not affect information from the national ID and the civil registry system, which houses databases including birth certificates.

The cyberattack was limited to the community-based monitoring system or CBMS, which regional offices use to submit data from household surveys that look into families' income and number of members, among others, said Dy.

According to the PSA website, CBMS is used as a basis for poverty alleviation programs.

"Initial pa lang ito, so hindi pa namin alam yung buong picture," Dy added.



The official argued that the recent cyberattacks justified DICT's proposal to get confidential funds.

"Mayroon kaming information na sinasabi na mayroon daw mga local hackers na gustong targetin yung government agencies after PhilHealth. Ang nangyari kasi after PhilHealth parang maraming cybersecurity [threats] na nagsusubok sa mga government agencies saka malalaking institutions," he said.