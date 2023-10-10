DICT insists need for P300M confidential funds for cybersecurity measures

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Tuesday insisted that it also needs confidential funds in order to address cybersecurity threats and issues.

In an interview over TeleRadyo Serbisyo, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that the funds are necessary to help the department go after cyber criminals.

“Iyong confidential funds po ay more for intel operations kung may nakita tayong nagpo-post sa dark web na mga compromised data daw, ay kailangan imbestigahan natin kung totoo bang itong compromised data na ito o fake, at kung totoo man ito, paano nila nakuha ito. At sinu-sino ang mga nag-upload niyan, player niyan. More on pambayad sa informants at sa mga intel gathering,” Uy explained.

“Sa law enforcement po at sa national security kailangan na kailangan po. Katulad nito, iyong sa hacking na ito, at mga ransomware diyan, mahirap po na makakuha ng intel or data kung wala po tayong confidential funds na gamitin upang mahanap itong sources at matukoy kung what extent itong mga data breach na ito,” he added.

The requested confidential funds are on top of the additional P600-million budget that the department if also asking for next year.

“Hiwalay po. Kasi iyang P600 million iyan po iyong for operations, pag-setup ng network operations center, cybersecurity center, pagbili ng appliances, software at intrusion detection system at threat analytical tools at saka marami pong intelligence services. Ang iba po ay subscription sa cyber security company either abroad or international cyber security company para constantly ma-update ang mga sistema natin. So that is for regular operations,” he added.

DICT admitted that they are currently undermanned due to the insufficient budget given to them yearly.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman earlier noted that the DICT was one of the government agencies with low budget utilization rate with only 30.5 percent of its budget spent.

“Dahil po iyon sa maraming issues po eh. So ang ginagawa po natin ay gumawa na tayo ng catch up plan so by end the year mataas na po ang ating utilization. Medyo naghabol po kami medyo na-late lang po,” Uy said.

