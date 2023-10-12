What is CBMS, the PSA system affected by a cyberattack?

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — This week, another government network suffered a data breach.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday confirmed the cyberattack on its system, although it said it was limited to its community-based monitoring system or CBMS.

It stressed that information from the national ID and the civil registry system, which houses databases including birth certificates, were unaffected.

But what exactly is the CBMS?

According to the PSA website, CBMS is a technology-based data collection and processing system targeting households and is used as a basis for poverty alleviation programs.

"[T]he CBMS entails a census of households undertaken by the local government units (LGUs) with the participation of the community using accelerated poverty profiling systems in the data," it said.

"Data that will be generated by the CBMS are the compendium of localized facts, figures, and maps on the different dimensions of poverty such as health, nutrition, water, sanitation, shelter, education, income, employment, security, and participation."

PSA data protection officer Atty. Eliezer Ambatali told ANC that the CBMS also collects "financial characteristics" but "not necessarily connected to an amount and some others."

Ambatali said they are still assessing the extent of the downloaded data taken from the PSA database.

"The hackers have seen some vulnerabilities and we’ve determined that," the official said.

"The IT team of the PSA has already isolated this affected database. This is the network attached to the storage system" of the CBMS, he added.

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Win Gatchalian said the data breach was "deeply alarming" and called for a thorough investigation.

Those responsible for the attack on the CBMS should be immediately identified, he said.