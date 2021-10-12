Search and rescue workers carry the body of a person who drowned at the Claveria seaport in Cagayan Province on Oct. 11, 2021 as tropical storm Maring brings damaging gale-force to storm-force winds. Photo courtesy of Claveria MDRRMO

Agricultural losses reach 29.4 million - DA

MANILA— The country's disaster monitoring agency on Tuesday said it is verifying the deaths of 11 people after the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Maring, as it forced more than 4,000 families to evacuate in Luzon.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), aside from the 11 supposed dead due to the storm, 7 were also reported missing while 3 were also injured.

The reported deaths for verification were logged in the following areas, according to the agency:

Male, 27, from Claveria, Cagayan (cause of death: drowning)

Male, 56, from Narra, Palawan (cause of death: still unknown)

Male, 68, from Narra Palawan (cause of death: still unknown)

Female, 60, from Narra, Palawan (cause of death: still unknown)

Male, 5, from Batang-batang Narra, Palawan (cause of death: still unknown)

Unidentified gender, 8, from La Trinidad, Benguet (cause of death: landslide)

Male, 6, from La Trinidad, Benguet (cause of death: landslide)

Female, 2, from La Trinidad, Benguet (cause of death: landslide)

Female, 32, from Itogon, Benguet (cause of death: landslide)

Female, 80, from Itogon, Benguet (cause of death: landslide)

Male, 53, from Baguio City (cause of death: landslide)

Meanwhile, a total of 4,528 families composed of 19,147 individuals in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Caraga, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) were affected by the storm and are taking shelter in 23 evacuation centers.

A total of 1,216 families or 1,968 people, on the other hand, were preemptively evacuated in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Caraga.

Due to bad weather, 1,106 passengers, 537 rolling cargoes, and 2 vessels remained stranded in Eastern Visayas and Caraga, the NDRRMC said.

Maring inundated parts of Luzon, affecting thousands of individuals in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and the Cordilleras, as well as parts of the Visayas.

AGRICULTURE DAMAGE

Based on the Department of Agriculture's latest disaster monitoring report, agricultural loss due to Maring already reached P29.40 million in the Cordillera Administrative Region, mostly from corn and high value crop yields.

Production loss was so far pegged at 1,713 metric tons, while 1,225 hectares of agricultural areas were also affected.

A total of 1,128 farmers are also reeling from the agricultural losses.

"Additional damage and losses are expected in flooded areas due to 'Maring' and enhanced Southwest Monsoon," the advisory read.

The country's 13th storm this year left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, and accelerated as it moved towards the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin.

On Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

The weather bureau warned of flash floods and rain-induced landslides in these areas most susceptible to such hazards.