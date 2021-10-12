Photo from PAGASA

MANILA - Severe Tropical Storm Maring (international name: Kompasu) left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday morning, and had accelerated as it moved towards the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maring was last located 505 kilometers West of Calayan, Cagayan. It exited the PAR at 11 a.m.

The storm, moving westward at 30 kms per hour (kph), is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph, the agency said.

"The storm will continue moving westward and is likely to make

landfall in the vicinity of Hainan, China tomorrow evening. Within the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to gradually intensify, reaching a peak intensity of 110 kph prior to making landfall over Hainan Island," the latest bulletin read.

The country's 13th storm this year inundated parts of Luzon, affecting thousands of individuals in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and the Cordilleras, as well as parts of the Visayas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, where damaging gale to storm-force winds prevail or are expected within 24 hours, is hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Meanwhile, PAGASA raised TCWS No. 1 in the following areas, where strong winds are prevailing or expected within 36 hours:

mainland Cagayan

the western portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San

Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Naguilian, Echague, Aurora, Ramon, Burgos, Tumauini, Cordon, San Mateo, Jones, Angadanan, San Manuel, San Agustin, Roxas, Benito Soliven, Mallig, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Luna, San Isidro, Quirino, Reina Mercedes, San Mariano, Alicia, Cabatuan, Gamu, City of Santiago, San Guillermo)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

the northern portion of Bataan (Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

The enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat due to Maring will cause possible monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon, according to PAGASA.

On Tuesday night until Wednesday morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Ilocos Region, Cordillera

Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

The weather bureau warned of flash floods and rain-induced landslides in these areas most susceptible to such hazards.

PAGASA said "the expansive wind field of the severe tropical storm and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon will bring gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force in strength over Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon in the next 24 hours."

