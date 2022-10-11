Image from PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Depression Maymay continues to move slowly over the Philippine Sea as it threatens the central and northern parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maymay was located 270 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is moving south southwest slowly, and is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan and Isabela until Wednesday afternoon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also prevail over Aurora.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds and intermittent rains are expected within 36 hours.

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta), including Polillo Islands

Maymay is forecasy to move slowly westward or remain almost stationary in the 12 hours before gradually accelerating westward toward Central Luzon.

It is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora by Thursday morning.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Maymay. PAGASA

After making landfall, Maymay will traverse the central Luzon landmass.

PAGASA earlier said Maymay is expected to weaken into a low pressure area upon landfall.

It also said another tropical depression, which will be given the local name “Neneng”, may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday or Thursday.

PAGASA said two to four cyclones could form in or enter the Philippine area in October, two or three in November, and up to two in December.

In September, super typhoon Karding brought heavy rains and fierce winds across Luzon, flooded low-lying communities, and left at least a dozen dead.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

