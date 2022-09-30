Photo shows inundated areas in Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija taken during the aerial inspection of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr on September 26, 2022. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool/File

MANILA — The country's death toll from super typhoon Karding has reached 12, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Friday.

A resident in Tanay, Rizal who had drowned due to floods was recently added to the number of fatalities.

On Thursday, the NDRRMC said it had received another drowning incident in Antipolo, Rizal.

NDRRMC spokesperson Raffy Alejandro on Wednesday said there were 10 initial deaths reported, including the five rescuers who perished in a flash flood in San Miguel, Bulacan; one individual who drowned after a dike got destroyed in Cabangan, Zambales; one more person who died in a motorcycle accident in a flooded street in San Felipe, Zambales, and; another who was buried in a landslide in Burdeos, Quezon Province.

The disaster agency also announced that 6 more people were missing — 5 were fishermen in Mercedes, Camarines Norte, and one in Patnanungan, Quezon province.

Some 52 people, meanwhile, were injured due to Karding's onslaught, the NDRRMC said. Fifty of them were recorded in Central Luzon and 2 from Calabarzon.

NDRRMC's latest tally also showed that more than 245,000 families — or 911,000 individuals — from Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and Cordillera Administrative Region had been affected by the wrath of Super Typhoon Karding.

Of these numbers, nearly 40,000 families remain in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC added that almost 57,000 houses were affected by the super typhoon, in which 50,000 were damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed.

NDRRMC said over P36.5 million pesos of aid has so far been distributed to the victims of Karding.

RELATED VIDEO