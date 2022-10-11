Almost stationary ‘Maymay’ to bring rains over north, central Luzon

Image from PAGASA

Another tropical depression seen to enter PAR within the week

MANILA - Tropical Depression Maymay remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea as it threatens the central and northern parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Maymay was located 265 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 4 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is almost stationary, and is expected to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Batanes, and Apayao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also prevail over Aurora, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Isabela.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds and intermittent rains are expected within 36 hours.

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta), including Polillo Islands

Maymay is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Maymay. PAGASA

PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren said Maymay is expected to weaken into a low pressure area upon landfall.

“Hindi na po natin inaasahan na mag-intensify pa, bagkus posible po siyang maging ganap na low pressure area na lamang pagtama niya po sa kalupaan ng central Luzon area,” she said.

(We are not expecting it to intensify. Rather it is possible that it might weaken into a low pressure area once it makes landfall in the central Luzon area.)

Clauren also said another tropical depression, which will be given the local name “Neneng”, may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday or Thursday.

“Nasa labas pa po ng ating Philippine area of responsibility, ito po ay tropical depression kung saan inaasahan po natin na ito ay papasok sa ating PAR bukas po or Thursday, at posible po natin itong pangalanang Bagyong Neneng,” she said.

(It is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility, this tropical depression which may enter the PAR tomorrow or Thursday, and we will call it Neneng.)

It has no direct effect to the country’s weather yet, Clauren noted.

PAGASA said two to four cyclones could form in or enter the Philippine area in October, two or three in November, and up to two in December.

In September, super typhoon Karding brought heavy rains and fierce winds across Luzon, flooded low-lying communities, and left at least a dozen dead.

