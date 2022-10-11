People pass by a banner near Quiapo Church reminding the public to be on guard against disinformation when they choose new leaders, April 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — About 9 out of every 10 Filipinos believe "fake news" is a problem in the Philippines, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Tuesday.

Of 1,200 adults polled between Sept. 17 and 21, around 86 percent said yes when asked if they thought fake news was a problem, Pulse Asia said.

This view is more pronounced in Metro Manila at 87 percent and the rest of Luzon at 92 percent than in the Visayas and Mindanao at 77 and 81 percent, respectively.

It is also more prevalent among the most affluent ABC classes at 93 percent than in the D and E classes at 87 and 74 percent.

The same survey showed that 90 percent have read, heard, or watched fake political information.

"A tenth of Filipino adults (10 percent) are not aware of untrue news regarding government and politics," Pulse Asia said.

"Sizable majorities" identified either social media and the internet (68 percent) or television (67 percent) as their source of fake news, the pollster said.

Radio and friends or acquaintances make up a second group of fake news sources at 32 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

For 21 percent of adults aware of fake political news, they said obtained such information from family or relatives, Pulse Asia said.

The least mentioned sources of fake political news were community leaders, 4 percent; newspapers, 3 percent, and religious leaders, 1 percent, Pulse Asia said.

FAKE NEWS PEDDLERS

The poll also found that for 58 percent of Filipino adults, "social media influencers, bloggers, and/or vloggers are responsible for spreading fake political news in the country."

Most residents of Metro Manila (69 percent) and the rest of Luzon (67 percent) share this view. Sixty-nine percent of respondents from Class ABC and 58 pct of respondents from Class D are of the same opinion.

On the other hand, most Visayas residents (67 percent) see national level politicians as peddlers of fake news about government and politics.

In Mindanao, social media influencers (43 percent) and journalists (41 percent) were believed to be sources of fake news about government and politicians.

Those in Class E also consider social media influencers, bloggers, and/or vloggers (49 percent) and national politicians (40 percent) as peddlers of fake news about politics.

Around 55 percent of adults polled said they were confident in the ability of Filipinos to tell whether the political news they encounter is truthful or false.

Thirty-seven percent were undecided, while 7 percent said expressed lack of confidence in the ability of Filipinos to ascertain the truthfulness of political news.