MANILA — The Ateneo School of Government (ASOG) has launched a new version of an online quiz that tests people's ability to spot fake news, as false information continued to proliferate ahead of the 2022 national elections.

First launched in November 2021, the quiz "What the Fake?!: Ang Fake News Challenge ng Bayan" is a university-based web application that seeks to serve as a misinformation and disinformation diagnostic tool for voting-age Filipinos, the ASOG said in a recent statement.

Imelda Deinla, an associate professor at the ASOG, said the test would be helpful for voters because of the "pervasive, insidious, and vile forms of misinformation and disinformation proliferating in the current 2022 election landscape."

"We observed in our previous research that constant exposure to fake news hinders capacity to distinguish real from fake news, and vice versa," said Deinla, also a convener of ASOG's research unit Boses, Opinyon, Siyasat, at Siyensya para sa Pilipinas (BOSES Pilipinas).

"This is now the effect we are seeing in our electorate – the inability to receive truthful information that can assist them in assessing the character and experience of the candidates," she added.

Deinla said it is important for Filipinos to be aware of their "vulnerability to fall for fake news."

"Sana 'yong awareness natin ng fake news ay magsilbing ilaw sa ating mga kaisipan na suriin ang mga kandidato base sa kanilang mga experience, karakter, at vision para sa bayan," she said.

(I hope that our awareness of fake news serves as a light for our minds so we can examine the candidates based on their experience, character and vision for our country.)

The quiz is accessible to anyone through this link.

Last year, a study by Boses Pilipinas found that college students — who make up a significant voting bloc in the 2022 elections — struggled to spot fake news on social media.

