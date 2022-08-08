People pass by a banner reminding the public of responsible voting, along the perimeter of the Quiapo Church in Manila, April 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Two House lawmakers have filed a bill seeking to amend the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 to include penalties for "fake news."

Filed by Malabon Rep. Josephine Lacson-Noel and An Waray party-list Rep. Florencio Noel, House Bill 2971 defined "fake news" as misinformation and disinformation of stories, facts, and news which are presented as a fact, the veracity of which cannot be confirmed, with the purpose of distorting the truth and misleading its audience.

The proposed law would penalize the creation and dissemination of fake news through a computer system or any other similar means which might be devised in the future.

"It cannot be stressed enough that nowadays, people have been repeatedly misinformed about what they consider to be data and facts through the advent of 'fake news.' Not even credible sources like media outlets and broadcast stations were spared of the false information spread out by paid trolls to distort truth and deliberately mislead people to think the opposite of what is actually happening," Lacson-Noel said in her explanatory note.

"Both misinformation and disinformation must not go unpunished, especially since it poisons the minds of our citizens by distorting the truth," Noel added.