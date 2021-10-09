Jillian Robredo and Frankie Pangilinan, who are both studying for college in New York, recently met up to "bond," based on their posts on social media. Photo from Vice President Leni Robredo's Facebook page

MANILA— "Babies in pink."

The daughters of opposition tandem Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan have rallied behind their parents and are now looking for ways to help their campaign even while in New York City, Robredo shared on Saturday.

Opposition leaders Robredo and Pangilinan are running for president and vice president, respectively, in the May 2022 elections. They just announced their tandem this week.

Jillian Robredo and Frankie Pangilinan, who are both studying for college in New York, recently met up to "bond," based on their posts on social media.

According to the Vice President's Facebook post, her youngest daughter, a scholar at the New York University, has admitted feeling "helpless" for being "alone" and away from their family at this time.

Among all her children, Jillian also took her mother's decision to run as president "the hardest," Robredo said, which was why she was happy to find company in Frankie.

Jillian, the youngest among 3 siblings, earlier said that while she was "looking forward" to having her mother "all to ourselves" again, she was willing to give way.

"She wanted to go home but I told her that the best gift she could give me at this time is not to allow this to disrupt her senior year.

So glad that Frankie is there and they can both share the burden and the difficulties," the presidential aspirant shared.

"Our babies, Frankie and Jill, in pink, [are] planning how they could help us, thousands of miles away," said Robredo, noting that the two were wearing her campaign color.

Both she and Sen. Pangilinan "always feel guilty" of how their family members "suffer" when they answer the call of public service, the vice president said.

"But both of us are lucky that when it’s game time, our families are behind us 100 percent."

Based on a video Frankie posted on Saturday, she and Jillian spent time together at a restaurant.

The two, who were silent in most of the video clip, could be seen laughing together.

On Friday, Kakie said she missed her father after she saw him breaking up in tears while giving a speech as he spoke about deciding to run for vice president.

This is only the 3rd time that she saw him cry, she added.

"He is an introvert. Hindi po siya paporma (he isn't one to put on), and he never gets outwardly emotional. Only deep love and grief has ever provoked his heart this way. #SanaOl," her tweet read.

WATCH