The Robredos after VP Leni Robredo's announcement that she was running for president in 2022. Photo from Tricia Robredo

MANILA - Quoting her mother's speech, Tricia Robredo on Thursday expressed full support for Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the presidency.

“Ang pag-ibig, nasusukat hindi lang sa pagtitiis, kundi sa kahandaang lumaban. Ang nagmamahal, kailangang ipaglaban ang minamahal. Lalaban tayo," Tricia said in a post on Twitter, and attached a family picture, hours after her mother announced that she would run for president in the 2022 elections.

Robredo's youngest daughter Jillian meanwhile said that while she was "looking forward" to having her mother "all to ourselves," she was willing to give way.

"I’ve been looking forward to the day where my Ates and I have Mama all to ourselves again, but I guess that would have to wait," said Jillian, who is studying abroad.

"Mama, I’ve never been more proud to be your daughter. Happy I get to cast my vote for you this time," the 21-year-old added.

Aika Robredo, the eldest of the Robredo children, has retweeted her sister's posts.

In a previous interview, Robredo said her children were not fully sold on her running for the country's highest post, after all the bashing and criticisms she received. She also recalled telling her children in 2016 that her vice presidential run was the last.

"Ang feeling nila lagi, grabe yung trabaho pero ang naging treatment sa akin ng marami, hindi naging fair yun ang pagtingin nila. Bakit ka pa magpapakahirap dyan?" Robredo said in an interview with Radyo Katipunan in September.

However, her children knew that public service was always the priority.

"While importante sila sa amin, laging bayan muna bago sarili," Robredo had said.

"Pagkatapos ng iyak, nagkakampanya na sila," she added, recalling her 2016 campaign.

Robredo earlier in the day announced her bid for the presidency in next year's elections, which she cast as a fight for the country's survival.

Robredo, earlier picked by coalition opposition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic, when Filipinos have been struggling to get the help they need.

"Ina akong nakikita ang pagdurusa ng minamahal kong bansa. Naniniwala akong ang pag-ibig hindi lang nasusukat sa pagtitiis kundi sa kahandaang lumaban, kahit gaano kahirap, para matapos na ang pagtitiis. Ang nagmamahal, kinakailangan ipaglaban ang minamahal," a firm Robredo said in a speech at her Quezon City office.

Before her current post, Robredo, a lawyer, served as Camarines Sur representative, running in 2013 in heed of public clamor. Her political foray followed the tragic death of her husband, former interior secretary and long-time Naga City mayor Jesse Robredo, in a plane crash.



So far, more than 40 candidates including Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Manny Pacquiao, and Isko Moreno Domagoso, have registered to run for president in the May election.

Election season kicked off this month, the candidates flocking to the offices of the elections commission to file their nominations.