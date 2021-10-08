Kiko Pangilinan files COC for vice president

MANILA—Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan filed Friday his certificate of candidacy for the vice-presidency after being tapped as the running-mate of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo accompanied Pangilinan during the filing of his COC at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City, where the Commission on Elections, had set up a tent for COC filing due to threat of COVID-19.

Pangilinan, 58, is president of once-ruling Liberal Party chaired by Robredo. The party's chairman emeritus Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III succumbed to kidney failure last June.

The senator and Robredo have opposed several key policies of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, including the war on drugs, stance on the West Philippine Sea, and push for death penalty.

Pangilinan also led the campaign bid of opposition slate Otso Diretso in the 2019 midterm elections.

Opposition coalition 1Sambayan, which nominated Robredo for the presidency, recommended a different running mate, its convenor and retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

“Her choice is not what we recommended. But under our process, she can nominate somebody else other than our choice,” he told ANC.

Carpio said he understood Robredo’s choice “because you have to look at the, of course, the contribution of your vice president.”