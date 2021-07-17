Leni ‘indecisive’? Pangilinan disagrees, says Robredo ‘weighing things’ ahead of ’22 polls

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Senator Francis Pangilinan on Saturday said people should trust Vice-President Leni Robredo when it comes to her plans for the 2020 elections, even though she is perceived as "indecisive".

Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, said Presidents Rodrigo Duterte and Benigno Aquino III announced their candidacies late.

The senator added that a lot could happen between now and the first week of October, the filing of candidacy to the Comelec.

"She is the most qualified . . . Kinakailangan pa niyang magdesisyon. Gusto ko lang liwanagin and we beg to disagree that she is indecisive, she is not. She is deliberate, she is weighing things," the lawmaker explained on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(She needs to decide. But I want to clarify — she is not indecisive.)

"Sa mga nagsasabing hindi siya makapagdesisyon dahil dapat magdesisyon na siya, with all due respect, sabi dapat magdesisyon nang maaga pero noong 2016 at 2010, hindi nagdesisyon nang maaga 'yung mga nanalo," he added.

(Those who say that she has to decide now, well, those who won in 2016 and in 2010 did not make a decision this early.)

Robredo placed third in Pulse Asia's non-commissioned survey on Filipinos' most preferred presidential candidate next year, along with senators Manny Pacquiao and Ping Lacson.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio topped the same poll for the third time in a row.

The Vice President's camp described the survey results as "respectable" given that she has been immersed with her projects for COVID-19 response.

"I trust Vice-President Leni and her instincts. Hintayin natin na siya ay magpasya. Siyempre ang panalangin natin ay magpasya siya na tumakbo," according to Pangilinan.

(Let us wait for her decision. We are hoping she runs.)

Duterte has threatened Robredo with "nightmare," should she decide to run for president next year.

The President has repeatedly denied that his daughter would seek to succeed him.

