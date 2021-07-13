'Let them be rejected': Trillanes says Duterte, Sara should both run in 2022 polls

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday said he would prefer President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, to both run in the 2022 polls, saying he believes the 2 Dutertes will not win.

"Sige patakbuhin si Sara president, siya (Duterte) as vice president kasi naniniwala naman ako na yung Pilipino hindi na ito uulitin. Sinampolan na sila eh. Yung kanilang brand of service ay wala eh, palpak," Trillanes said.

(I suggest that they let Sara to run as president and Duterte as vice president. I believe that the Filipinos won't let them become leaders again after they showed their failed brand of service.)

"Let them be rejected. Ako, mas prefer ko yang tumakbo siya (Duterte) as vice president para dalawang Duterte silang ire-reject totally ng mga Pilipino."

(I prefer Duterte to run as vice president so the two of them will be rejected totally by Filipinos)

Duterte, who is not eligible to run again for the country's top post, is being urged by some of his party mates at PDP-Laban to seek the vice presidency next year while his daughter could run for president.

On Monday the President said he does not want his daughter to run for president to spare her from the "vagaries of politics." He added that he would rather see Trillanes and opposition Sen. Leila de Lima run and win next year's polls to spare his daughter.

To which Trillanes replied: "Baka magkatotoo 'yang panalangin niya."

The former senator said the present administration set a very low bar for the next one, noting that the economy is now in the doldrums. He criticized Duterte for gaslighting people, saying he believes Sara will still run to protect her father from criminal prosecution.

"Misdirections lang 'yan. Pagdating ng filing si Sarah Duterte pa rin ang patatakbuhin," he said.

In the interview, Trillanes said administration bets could still lose next year because Filipinos are clamoring for change.

"Yung makinarya na sinasabi and resources, really don't figure that much sa decision-making ng botante. There is always this clamor for change at 'yun ang mas nananaig and masu-surpass niya, mao-overcome niya kung ano man ang advantage ng administration candidate," he noted.

(The political machinery and resources being mentioned don't figure that much to a voter's decision-making. The clamor for change would prevail and would even surpass whatever advantage the administration candidate has.)

PANELO: DUTERTE WANTS TO RETIRE BUT...

For his part, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said they cannot stop Duterte's possible bid for the vice presidency if the public wants him to run.

"Kung siya ang tatanungin, ayaw niya. Gusto niya mag-retire na. Pero if there is... people's clamor for him to run and serve again, he has no other justification or reason not to proceed with running for the vice presidency," Panelo explained.

(If we will ask Duterte, he no longer wants to run because he wants to retire.)

When asked if there is public clamor for Duterte to run, Panelo answered in the affirmative, citing other internal surveys.

He also said Sara and the President recently said they don't want to be in tandem for the 2022 elections.

"Ang problema... open siya (Sara), ayaw niyang maka-tandem ang ama... si Presidente Duterte ayaw din patakbuhin ang anak. Madaling sabi, ayaw nilang magka-tandem, in a way."

(The problem is while she is open to run as president, she doesn't want to be in tandem with her father. President Duterte also doesn't want his daughter to run. In short, they don't want to be in tandem)

On Saturday, Panelo said Duterte's plan to run for vice president is meant to "protect" the public.

He also allayed "fears" that Duterte would control the Office of the President once elected to the country's second top post, describing such concerns as "illogical."

Opinion polls show Duterte remains hugely popular in the Philippines, despite the huge drugs war death toll.