MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said he will be retiring from politics after his term as president to "give way to a new set of leaders".

Duterte, who first announced on Saturday his decision to withdraw from the vice presidential race in the upcoming elections, said his decision is based on what people want.

"Last Saturday, respecting the will of the people, who after all placed me in the presidency several years ago, I announced my retirement from politics after my term as president," he said.

"I withdrew all my vice presidential bid for next year's election after giving serious thought on the sentiment of the Filipino people, expressed by different surveys, forums, caucuses and meetings."

He added that it is time for new leaders to step up, as he hopes for his projects and programs to continue in the next administration.

"It is time to give way to a new set of leaders who hopefully continue the reforms, projects and programs that this administration has pursued for the past few years," Duterte said.

"It is my hope that the new set of leaders will pursue a platform of government that will build on our gains in the area of fighting illegal drugs, criminality, corruption, terrorism and insurgency.

"I likewise hope that they will continue what we have begun in the terms of infrastructure development and the many other initiatives we have undertaken during my term."

Duterte earlier said he is "retiring from politics" as he accompanied Senator Christopher "Bong" Go in filing his certificate of candidacy for the vice presidency.

In late August, Duterte said he would run for vice president, a development that was met with criticism.

