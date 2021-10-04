Duterte says to prepare ICC defense, go back to Davao

MANILA - After previously announcing his retirement from politics, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he will go back home to Davao City and prepare for his defense for the International Criminal Court's investigation on his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte said in a recorded speech that his satisfaction rating is going down because people want him to retire from politics.

"Ayaw nila ako maglaro pa ng pulitika. Gusto nila umuwi na ako sa Davao, at maghintay ako sa maraming dada nang dada diyan ng kaso," he said.

(They don't want me to play with politics anymore. They want me to go home to Davao, and wait for all the cases to be filed against me.)

"Hintayin ko kayo. I will prepare for my defense. 'Yung ICC na 'yan. 'Wag lang kayong magsinungaling. Tutal may record naman. 'Wag lang kayong mag-imbento na 'yung namatay ng malaria diyan, icha-charge niyo sa akin. Kalokohan na 'yan," Duterte added.

(I will wait for you. I will prepare for my defense. That ICC, just don't lie. There's a record anyway. Just don't fabricate the evidence. That's bullshit.)

Duterte, however, reiterated that he will not cooperate with the ICC even after saying he will prepare his defense.

"May sarili kaming judicial system dito. 'Wag kayong makialam. Saka sinabi ko, you never acquired jurisdiction over my person," he said.

(We have our own judicial system here. Do not meddle. And I told you, you never acquired jurisdiction over my person.)

The ICC last month said its Pre-Trial Chamber has granted the ICC Prosecutor’s request to proceed with its probe of the the drug war in the Philippines from July 2016 when President Duterte took office until March 16, 2019 when the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute which created the ICC took effect.

The Duterte administration had repeatedly maintained that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the President and his war on drugs because the country is no longer part of the ICC.

It insisted the Philippine government will not cooperate in any probe.

