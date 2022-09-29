UP Oblation Plaza, February 27, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) announced Thursday it would allow full in-person classes in all undergraduate programs for the second semester of Academic Year (AY) 2022-2023.

"This is complementary to the university’s adoption of hybrid and blended learning," the state university said in a post on its website, referring to approaches that mix the traditional classroom setup with remote learning modes that were implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP noted that it was already holding in-person classes "for laboratory, studio, and practicum courses, among others, and all courses in some of its constituent universities" in the first semester of AY 2022-2023, which began earlier this month.

The second semester is scheduled from February to June 2023.

UP added that it was finalizing details regarding in-person classes in graduate programs.

The university earlier announced it would shift to blended learning for AY 2022-2023, describing the approach as "the ideal learning delivery mode for the post-pandemic era."

The Commission on Higher Education said it would not issue a policy on the full resumption of in-person classes, and instead allow colleges and universities to decide on the matter.

A senator this week questioned why many state universities and colleges had yet to implement 100-percent face-to-face classes.

"You want budget? Show me you’re making an effort to do the most basic — allow the students to have face-to-face classes," Sen. Pia Cayetano told UP president Danilo Concepcion during a finance committee hearing.

