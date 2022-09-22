UP announces resumption of UPCAT for AY 2024-2025

The University of the Philippines Oblation taken on February 27, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

The University of the Philippines (UP) will hold the UP College Admission Test in 2023, the first time since the pandemic started.

In a statement released by the UP Media and Public Relations Office Thursday, it said that the country’s state university will be holding the UPCAT next year for first-year admission in Academic Year 2024-2025.

The UPCAT 2024 will be held face-to-face on June 3 and 4, 2023 in almost a hundred testing centers nationwide.

Current Grade 11 students who are expected to graduate from senior high school by the end of AY 2023-2024 are qualified to apply.

Successful applicants will be admitted in the First Semester of AY 2024-2025.

The application for UPCAT 2024 will open in March 2023.

UP said the decision to resume the holding of the UPCAT was made during a meeting of UP President’s Advisory Council (PAC) last September 14.

Meanwhile, the application period for the UP College Admission for AY 2023-2024 is ongoing.

The UPCAT is known to be one of the toughest college entrance tests, taken by hundreds of thousands of applicants annually.