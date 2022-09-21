MANILA — Lawmakers want to restore over P10 billion that was cut in the 2023 proposed budget for state universities and colleges (SUCs).

The National Expenditure Program showed that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) only allowed SUCs to have P93.325 billion, down from P104.177 billion it got this year.

Most of the SUCs only got capital outlays of P25 million each.

Special provisions of the sector's budget authorizes them to collect tuition and other necessary school charges in accordance with R.A. No. 8292 without prejudice to the provisions of R.A. NO. 10931 or the universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

These fees will be retained and deposited by SUCs in an authorized depository bank.

It also states that all income generated by the operations of hospitals or medical centers under SUCs will be used to augment the hospitals' maintenance and other operating expenses and capital outlay requirements only.

It was the Makabayan progressive bloc, led by the Kabataan Party-list, that filed a resolution seeking to restore the cuts.

The bloc noted that in the proposed 2023 budget, SUCs will be suffering a 10.48-percent decrease from their budget.

Among the institutions with the biggest budget cuts include the following:

Marikina Polytechnic College

University of the Philippines System

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University

University of Northern Philippines

Batanes State College

Bulacan Agricultural State College

Tarlac State University

Batangas State University

Cavite State University

Marinduque State College

Romblon State University

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture

Cebu Normal University

Naval State University, now Biliran Province State University

Basilan State College

Bukidnon State University

Davao Oriental State University

University of Southern Philippines

University of Southern Mindanao

Mindanao State University

The resolution also noted cuts for personnel services in 17 SUCs, while 115 others are also experiencing huge cuts for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE).

The total budget for MOOEs of all SUCs decreased by 4.81 percent or P1.72 billion.

Meanwhile, 83 out of 116 SUCs will sustain big decreases in their capital outlay, after it was cut by 78.69 percent.

The Makabayan bloc's resolution said it is only "just and reasonable" for the House to restore the cuts.

"Di natin maintindihan na kahit na sinasbaing priorioty daw ang edukasyon pero tila ba ay lip service lang ang sinasagot sa atin pagdating sa pagtugon doon sa tunay na mga problema natin sa education sector," Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel said when he led the filing of the resolution.

The House is set to tackle the SUC budget in plenary on Wednesday.

