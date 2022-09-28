Residents navigate waist-deep water along Tecson Street in Barangay San Vicente, San Miguel, Bulacan on September 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is planning to install another stopper in Bulo Dam in Bulacan following the flooding in San Miguel town during the rampage of Typhoon Karding.

Bulo Dam, an open dam that has a spilling level of 76 meters, was among those being blamed for the flooding in San Miguel, where 5 rescuers died during the onslaught of the storm.

"Bulo Dam is not actually a big dam kasi ang tingin ng tao ay isang malaking dam siya. It's a stopper. 'Yun ang pumipigil sa maraming tubig na nanggagaling sa Sierra Madre," said NIA Administrator Benny Antiporda.

"This is a 76 meter ano, or stopper na ang contained nito ay 2.6 million cubic meters of water ang kaya niyang i-contain kaya ito ang nakatulong sa atin pong mga kababayan para mapigilan ang mas malaking tubig na papasok," he added during a televised briefing.

Antiporda said they are looking to put the stopper in the dam's upstream so that flooding could be prevented in the future.

"Pinatitingnan na natin yung upstream kung saan puwede tayong mag-create ng another stopper so we can contain more water and to see to it that the same incident will not happen again in the future," he said.

The NIA had advised spilling operations in Magat dam due to heavy rains caused by the typhoon. Ipo dam also released water.

Karding, which swept through central and southern Luzon on Sunday, killed at least 10 people and left an estimated P1.28 billion in agricultural damage, official agencies said.