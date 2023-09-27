OVP insists all actions 'in alignment with law': budget sponsor

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Wednesday affirmed its obedience to the law after the House of Representatives terminated deliberations on its P2.3 billion budget for 2024 while parrying off allegations of misuse of its confidential funds in 2022.

"We emphasize that the Office of the Vice President's actions are in alignment with the law and has always been in conformity and synergy with the constitution and co equal branches in government," Davao de Oro 1st District Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora, OVP budget sponsor, told the plenary.

During the hearing, Makabayan bloc lawmakers France Castro of ACT Teachers Party List, Raoul Manuel of Kabataan Party List, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Party List, as well as Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman took turns in interrogating the OVP.

The OVP has been in the headlines for weeks over its 2022 confidential funds, supposedly spent in just 11 days.

Castro zeroed in on reports that the OVP used its P125 million confidential fund in 2022 in just 11 days.

Zamora explained that it was actually spent in 19 days and explained that the report of the Commission on Audit (COA) is from December 20 to 31, which is 11 days but they got the funds on December 13, which means 19 days until end of the year.

"To say that the OVP spent the confidential funds in 11 days... is inaccurate," Zamora said.

As for the speed of the spending, Zamora attributed that to the efficiency of the agency because the implementation of the program had been prepared prior, so it was merely waiting for the funds for it to be executed.

"If I may also emphasize that prior to the release of this funds, plans were already laid down by the OVP," Zamora said.

When Brosas asked if the 2022 confidential fund was spent for informers, Zamora declined to comment.

During Manuel's interpellation, Zamora explained that confidential funds are not used on a daily and cash basis.

Zamora also maintained that the OVP submitted all the required accomplishment reports for using the confidential fund.

"The OVP has complied with the required submission in January 17, 2023 and on April 13 2023 and on July 13, 2023," Zamora said.

Manuel wants the OVP to make the accomplishment report public. Existing rules, however, keep records of confidential spending confidential.

When asked if it was willing to forego the confidential fund, the OVP maintained they are still proposing the confidential expense and it is up to Congress to decide on their request.

The OVP likewise held an olive branch to Congress as the budget deliberations were marred by heated debates among lawmakers over Vice President Sara Duterte's confidential funds.

"The Office of the Vice President holds immense respect for Congress as we hold the power of the purse this critical responsibility enable careful allocation of resources to serve the nations needs and aspirations," Zamora said

The OVP likewise submits itself to the auditing of the COA.

"The Office of the Vice President takes notice of and also welcomes the audit observation memo as brought up during the discussions," Zamora said.

The COA is seeking more explanation from OVP regarding its 2022 confidential funds, which it reportedly spent in just 11 days.

Zamora, representing the OVP, urged her colleagues to "move forward united."

"It is time for us colleagues to move forward united in our purpose and dedicated to fulfilling our obligations to the nation, let us focus on the task ahead working harmoniously to achieve our collective goals while upholding the principles of fiscal responsibility and effective governance," Zamora said.



