Home > News State auditors issue audit observation memo to OVP over 2022 confidential funds ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:42 PM State auditors demanded to know how the Office of the Philippine Vice President used up P125 million in confidential funds in just 11 days. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023