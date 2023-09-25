Home  >  News

State auditors issue audit observation memo to OVP over 2022 confidential funds

Posted at Sep 25 2023 11:42 PM

State auditors demanded to know how the Office of the Philippine Vice President used up P125 million in confidential funds in just 11 days. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023
