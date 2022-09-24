President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. arrived morning of Sept. 25, 2022 in the Philippines after a weeklong working visit in the United States where he attended the 77th UN General Assembly and met with world leaders including US President Joe Biden. Screengrab from RTVM/Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. arrived early Sunday morning in the Philippines after a weeklong visit in the United States where he attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly and met with world leaders.

"It is good to be home... We in the Philippine delegation are one in our assessment that the work done in this trip serves as a good start for opportunities identified to made into programs and projects to benefit the Philippines and our countrymen," he said in his arrival speech.

"And so the work continues but I am happy to report that we have had a very good and strong start to our efforts," he added.

Aside from delivering a speech at the UNGA in New York, Marcos also met on the sidelines with US President Joe Biden, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among others.

Marcos said he invited Guterres to visit the Philippines in the near future.

While in the US, he also held economic briefings as well as met with the Filipino community.

Some of his activities though were met with protests.

Marcos left the for the US last Sunday for his first trip to the US and his third overseas since becoming the country's president.

