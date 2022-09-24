A group of activists staged a lightning protest inside the Asia Society headquarters in New York City, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a speech.

The activists sat themselves inside the venue where Marcos was slated to speak.

Security personnel had to drag the protesters away from the venue after they refused to leave.

No further details were available at the time this article was posted.

Watch: Marcos critics stage a protest inside the Asia Society headquarters where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set to give a speech

Marcos is currently in the US, where on early Wednesday (Manila time), he spoke for the first time at the General Assembly at the UN headquarters, highlighting various issues, including bidding for a UN Security Council seat for the Philippines.

He also met with US President Joe Biden.

Before meeting Biden, he also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prior to those meetings, Marcos also addressed the American business community at the Philippine Economic Briefing held at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

