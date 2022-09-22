Home  >  News

Marcos meets Japan’s Kishida, ex-UK PM Blair, World Bank President Malpass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:55 PM

Back to back meetings held by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A preview of the Marcos-Biden talks was earlier given by a senior US administration official.

The two are expected to discuss the global economy, Beijing’s expansive claims in the South China Sea and the security relationship of Manila and Washington. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022
 
