Marcos meets Japan's Kishida, ex-UK PM Blair, World Bank President Malpass

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 22 2022 11:55 PM

Back to back meetings held by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

A preview of the Marcos-Biden talks was earlier given by a senior US administration official. The two are expected to discuss the global economy, Beijing's expansive claims in the South China Sea and the security relationship of Manila and Washington.

- The World Tonight, ANC, September 22, 2022