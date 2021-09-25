MANILA—Cardiologist Dr. Willie Ong has officially transferred to Aksyon Demokratiko.

Ong was formally sworn in as the newest party member, days after he was introduced as Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's vice presidential running mate in the 2022 national elections.

He took his oath before Domagoso, Aksyon’s president and standard-bearer.



Ong resigned from the Lakas-CMD, where he had served as vice president for health services to transfer to Aksyon.

Domagoso and Ong launched their 2022 bid in a ceremony at Baseco, where they both grew up.

Ong, a cardiologist who has gained popularity as a vlogger, is expected to run a campaign focused on health services and platforms designed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.