MANILA— Dr. Willie Ong will resign from the Lakas-CMD this week and transfer to Aksyon Demokratiko next week, an Aksyon official said Wednesday, hours after the cardiologist was officially introduced as a vice presidential contender in the 2022 national elections.

Ong will stand as the vice presidential bet in tandem with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer in next year's polls.

“We are about to process his entry with the membership committee," Aksyon Demokratiko Ernest Ramel Jr. told ABS-CBN News.

"We are just waiting for his official resignation with Lakas… We expect that by Monday he will be a member of the party," he said in a text message.

Ong is the incumbent Lakas-CMD vice president for Health Services.

Domagoso and Ong launched their 2022 bid in an hour-long ceremony in Baseco, where they both grew up.

Ong, a cardiologist by profession and a prolific vlogger, is expected to run a campaign focused on health services and platforms designed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

