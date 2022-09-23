RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical storm Karding maintained its strength and continued to accelerate as it moved closer to Luzon on Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Karding was 1,085 kilometers east of northern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 80 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

The weather agency said it might raise tropical cyclone wind signals over the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon as early as Friday night.

"The most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 2. However, the potential for hoisting a Wind Signal No.3 is not ruled out at this time," it said.

Under signal 2, winds may cause minor roof damage on houses of poor and average construction, and minor to moderate disruption to public transportation. Signal 3 means winds may leave substantial damage on old structures, knock down power, and break small trees.

Karding will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela from Saturday evening through early Sunday, PAGASA said.

From the rest of Sunday until Monday morning, moderate to heavy and at times intense rains may lash the Cordilleras and Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos, and La Union provinces. Light to moderate and at times heavy rains are expected over the northern portion of Aurora and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley, said the weather bureau.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA warned.

It added that the southwest monsoon or habagat could be "partly influenced" by Karding and stir occasional rains over most of southern Luzon and the Visayas, "especially over their western sections," from Sunday.

PAGASA said Karding is expected to "gradually intensify" before making landfall over northern Luzon on Sunday.

The agency's track forecast shows Karding outside the Philippine area by Monday.

Intensity and track forecast of tropical storm Karding. PAGASA

